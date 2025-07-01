Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: July 4-July 6
Boston rings in every July with a lively mix of history, music, and celebration. With the large Boston Harborfest and the iconic Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, the city provides many memorable ways to celebrate the 4th of July. Whether you love history, concerts, or markets, there's something for everyone to enjoy throughout the week.
Boston Harborfest
- What: Annual celebration of Boston's maritime and colonial history
- When: Wednesday, July 2, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 3, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Friday, July 4, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Where: Various locations across Boston
- Cost: Many events are free; some are ticketed
Boston Harborfest is regarded as one of the largest national celebrations for the Fourth of July. More than 200 events are taking place over the week, with this family-friendly festival promoting Boston's colonial and maritime history through historical re-enactments, a Freedom Trail walk, USS Constitution tours, and harbor boat tours. The opening ceremony, Chowderfest, free carousel rides, and beer garden are just a few of the highlights.
Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular
- What: Annual Independence Day concert and fireworks show
- When: Friday, July 4, 2025, from 8 to 10:30 p.m.
- Where: Hatch Shell, Charles River Esplanade, 47 David G. Mugar Way, Boston
- Cost: Free
The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is the centerpiece of Boston's July 4th celebrations, drawing thousands to the Charles River for an unforgettable evening. The free concert begins at 8:00 p.m. with the Boston Pops orchestra, joined this year by LeAnn Rimes, Leslie Odom Jr., and Bel Biv Devoe. A dazzling 30-minute fireworks show follows at 10:30 p.m. Prime viewing spots include the Charles River Esplanade on the Cambridge side or by boat. Arrive early, use public transit due to road closures, and bring blankets or chairs.
Reading of the Declaration of Independence
- What: Annual reading of the Declaration of Independence
- When: Friday, July 4, 2025, at 10 a.m.
- Where: Old State House, 206 Washington St., Boston
- Cost: Free
The Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Boston is a time-honored tradition that brings the nation's founding ideals to life. Held annually at historic sites such as Faneuil Hall or the Old State House, the event features passionate readings that echo the call for liberty first heard in 1776. Crowds gather in reverence to reflect on the principles of freedom and democracy, making it a powerful moment of remembrance and civic pride in the heart of one of America's most historic cities.
Other Events
Boston offers experiences that blend history, culture, and local flavor. From walking tours through iconic landmarks to behind-the-scenes access at one of baseball's most storied stadiums, there's no shortage of ways to explore the city:
- Walk Into History Tour: Daily tours at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m., starting at the Boston Common Visitor Information Center at 139 Tremont St., Boston
- Fenway Park Tours: Daily tours are offered at the top of the hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 1 through Oct. 31, 2025, at Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston
- SoWa Open Market: Sunday, July 6, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (recurring on Sundays through Oct. 26, 2025) at 500 Harrison Ave., Boston