Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: July 4-July 6

Boston rings in every July with a lively mix of history, music, and celebration. With the large Boston Harborfest and the iconic Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, the city provides many memorable ways to celebrate the 4th of July. Whether you love history, concerts, or markets, there's something for everyone to enjoy throughout the week.

Boston Harborfest

What: Annual celebration of Boston's maritime and colonial history

Annual celebration of Boston's maritime and colonial history When: Wednesday, July 2, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 3, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Friday, July 4, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 3, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Friday, July 4, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Where: Various locations across Boston

Various locations across Boston Cost: Many events are free; some are ticketed

Boston Harborfest is regarded as one of the largest national celebrations for the Fourth of July. More than 200 events are taking place over the week, with this family-friendly festival promoting Boston's colonial and maritime history through historical re-enactments, a Freedom Trail walk, USS Constitution tours, and harbor boat tours. The opening ceremony, Chowderfest, free carousel rides, and beer garden are just a few of the highlights.

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

What: Annual Independence Day concert and fireworks show

Annual Independence Day concert and fireworks show When: Friday, July 4, 2025, from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 4, 2025, from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Where: Hatch Shell, Charles River Esplanade, 47 David G. Mugar Way, Boston

Hatch Shell, Charles River Esplanade, 47 David G. Mugar Way, Boston Cost: Free

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is the centerpiece of Boston's July 4th celebrations, drawing thousands to the Charles River for an unforgettable evening. The free concert begins at 8:00 p.m. with the Boston Pops orchestra, joined this year by LeAnn Rimes, Leslie Odom Jr., and Bel Biv Devoe. A dazzling 30-minute fireworks show follows at 10:30 p.m. Prime viewing spots include the Charles River Esplanade on the Cambridge side or by boat. Arrive early, use public transit due to road closures, and bring blankets or chairs.

Reading of the Declaration of Independence

What: Annual reading of the Declaration of Independence

Annual reading of the Declaration of Independence When: Friday, July 4, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Friday, July 4, 2025, at 10 a.m. Where: Old State House, 206 Washington St., Boston

Old State House, 206 Washington St., Boston Cost: Free

The Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Boston is a time-honored tradition that brings the nation's founding ideals to life. Held annually at historic sites such as Faneuil Hall or the Old State House, the event features passionate readings that echo the call for liberty first heard in 1776. Crowds gather in reverence to reflect on the principles of freedom and democracy, making it a powerful moment of remembrance and civic pride in the heart of one of America's most historic cities.

Other Events

Boston offers experiences that blend history, culture, and local flavor. From walking tours through iconic landmarks to behind-the-scenes access at one of baseball's most storied stadiums, there's no shortage of ways to explore the city: