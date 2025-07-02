MBTA Reopens Haverhill, North Wilmington Commuter Rail Stations

MBTA officials announced on Monday, June 30, that the newly rebuilt Commuter Rail station on the Haverhill Line has reopened. The reopened Haverhill station joins a new North Wilmington Station along Middlesex Avenue that returns to service following the demolition of the previous Commuter Rail station last spring.

“The opening of the new North Wilmington Station demonstrates our commitment to building a rider-focused accessible transit system that allows all who need to and wish to use mass transportation the opportunity to do so,” MBTA General Manager Phil Eng said in a statement shared with the Boston Herald.

State Rep. David Robertson said the North Wilmington station's opening will end the outdated practice of having Commuter Rail passengers disembark directly into the streets of Wilmington.

The new North Wilmington station features accessible boarding platforms at the same level as the tracks on both the inbound and outbound sides. A canopy covering provides shelter for waiting passengers, and station access along Middlesex Avenue connects to an accessible parking lot.

Additionally, enhanced station communications equipment supports service announcements and “enhanced security systems, including camera technology,” according to a statement by the T.

Following a year of riders crossing the Merrimack River to the south of Haverhill for Commuter Rail service, the MBTA's Commuter Rail operator has also reopened the city's downtown Haverhill station as of Monday, June 30.

According to the Boston Herald, the Haverhill Station closed last summer as part of a project involving the rebuilding of the South Elm Street bridge. Since the station's closure, passengers had to find their way to the MBTA's Bradford Station, about three-fifths of a mile away by foot.