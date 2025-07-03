Boston’s Logan Airport Increases Parking Rates, Lyft and Uber Fees

Logan International Airport in Boston has increased parking rates and fees for Lyft and Uber ride-sharing services.

The new rates went into effect on Tuesday, July 1. Passengers can now expect to pay $5.50 each way for Uber and Lyft services, a $2.25 increase over the previous fee of $3.25.

According to a CBS News Boston report, earlier this year, Massport had floated the idea of jacking up the fee to $7.50 before it compromised with Lyft and Uber. As part of the agreement with the ride-sharing providers, passengers can be discharged in front of the terminal doors instead of at a designated point in the garage. However, this change has not yet taken effect at the airport.

The deal also gives Lyft and Uber drivers more time for pickup requests after making an airport drop-off.

Massport CEO Rich Davey said at the time that the compromise would allow for "new, cheaper ways to get to Boston Logan," while also dealing with traffic issues.

In other airport news, vehicle parking in the garages is getting more expensive. The maximum price to park at the airport's main garage is now $46 daily, up $5 from $41 per day. Parking in the economy garage is now $37 daily, also up $5 from $32 per day.