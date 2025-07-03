Events in Providence Parks, West End Concert Series Celebrate Summer in Rhode Island

Rhode Island's summer calendar is packed with concerts and events this season. Learn more about the events you can take part in this summer.

Downtown Providence Parks Events

Providence will host dozens of events, from live music to outdoor marketplaces. Many of the events are being presented free of charge.

According to the website Hey Rhody, Tuesday evenings will feature performances from the Providence Drum Troupe at sunset. The entertainers include mobile drummers, dancers, flow artists, and circus performers at the Van Leesten Memorial Bridge.

PVD Flea in the Park will host thousands of visitors at 195 District Park each Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will feature dozens of artisans, bakers, and vendors. Additional events include the 50th Cape Verdean Independence Day Festival on July 6, the Puerto Rican Bay Fest on July 20, and Movies on the Block, with Mermaids screening on July 24. More details are available online.

West End Concert Series

The West Broadway Neighborhood Association (WBNA) Concerts in the Park series returns to Armory Park. Running through September, the family-friendly concerts will occur during the weekly Farm Fresh Armory Park Farmers Market on Wednesdays. Each concert will last from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m, with live music, an art marketplace with artisans selected by Haus of Codec, and a beer garden from Moniker Brewery.

In July, the concert series will feature an exceptional performance by Teatro en El Verano, Rhode Island's only bilingual traveling theater company. The performance will be ¡Qué Diablos! Fausto, an adaptation of Christopher Marlowe's Doctor Faustus by Jesús Valles. It's the perfect way to spend a summer evening in the West End.