Halal Guys Continue Greater Boston Expansion with Sixth Location Coming Soon

A customer-favorite New York-based franchise specializing in halal foods is expanding its presence in the Greater Boston region.

The Halal Guys announced on Instagram in June that the company will open its sixth location in Greater Boston at 241 Washington St.

A page from a recent licensing board hearing details that the new 1,145-square-foot establishment will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and will have a takeout counter and seating for up to 15 people.

What Now Boston attempted to confirm an opening date, but a company spokesperson was unable to provide further details.

According to the eatery's website, The Halal Guys started in 1990, when Egyptian entrepreneurs Abdelbaset Elsayed, Mohamed Abouelenein, and Ahmed Elsaka began the company with a mobile hot dog cart in New York City. As they received more demand for halal meals from Muslim taxi drivers, the trio eventually transitioned to serving chicken, gyro, and rice platters.