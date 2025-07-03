Love Food Names Worcester Diner Best ‘Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant’ in Massachusetts

A Worcester dining establishment has been named by the foodie website Love Food one of the best "hole-in-the-wall restaurants" in the country.

Love Food editors chose one restaurant per state for the honor, naming the Miss Worcester Diner in Worcester the best in Massachusetts. Here's what Love Food has to say about dining at Miss Worcester Diner:

"Legendary Massachusetts diner Miss Worcester has been going since 1948 and has an entire menu dedicated to French toast — a customer favorite. There's also a menu of egg dishes, and another focused on burgers. In fact, the dishes significantly outnumber the seats, with around a dozen perches at the counter and five booths for groups. The fun, homey décor adds to the atmosphere."

Miss Worcester Diner, at 300 Southbridge St., has an interesting history, as described in a 2022 report by GBH. The structure Miss Worcester is a manufactured pre-fabricated diner made by the former Worcester Lunch Car Company. A red brick building on Quinsigamond Avenue, across the street from the Miss Worcester Diner, was the manufacturing center for the diners, which were prebuilt in a factory and shipped by truck or train up and down the East Coast.

In 2022, owner Kim Kniskern told GBH she never expected the diner to become so popular in the Worcester community when she purchased it two decades ago. Before she reopened the diner, it had sent vacant for several years. Kniskern has tried to preserve the original parts of the diner, including the counter, refrigerator, and stools.