This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 4
July 4 is a significant date in hip-hop and R&B history. One prolific artist commemorating their birthday on July 4 is the American rapper Post Malone, born in 1995. His 2018…
July 4 is a significant date in hip-hop and R&B history. One prolific artist commemorating their birthday on July 4 is the American rapper Post Malone, born in 1995. His 2018 sophomore album, Beerbongs and Bentleys, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and garnered a record 78.7 million streams globally within 24 hours of its release. Malone shares his birthday with the legendary R&B singer Bill Withers, born in 1938. He scored several hits over his nearly two-decade career, including “Lean on Me” and “Ain't No Sunshine,” both of which were inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
July 4 marks the release of many iconic hip-hop and R&B albums:
- 1995: West Coast hip-hop duo Luniz dropped their debut album, Operation Stackola. The record debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2000: Hip-hop collective Ruff Ryders released its second album, Ryde or Die Vol. 2. It reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2024: 42 Dugg dropped his debut album, 4eva Us Neva Them. It peaked at No. 76 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 24 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
Transformative events that happened on July 4 include:
- 2003: GRAMMY Award-winning R&B singer Barry White died from kidney failure at the age of 58. Over the course of his career, White sold over 100 million records, making him one of the best-selling artists ever. In 2013, Rolling Stone magazine named him the 56th greatest singer of all time, and he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame the same year.
- 2020: Kanye West took to Twitter to announce he would run for president four months before the election. The billionaire rapper qualified for ballot access in 12 states, where he would ultimately receive 70,000 votes before conceding his campaign.
Notable Recordings and Performances
July 4 has witnessed noteworthy moments in hip-hop and R&B history:
- 2013: Jay-Z released his 12th album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, for free digital download to Samsung customers before its official retail release four days later. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2024: Missy Elliott launched her first headlining arena tour in Vancouver, British Columbia. Her longtime collaborators Timbaland, Ciara, and Busta Rhymes were her supporting acts.
July 4 is a memorable date in the annals of hip-hop and R&B. This day hosted the release of many charting albums, which have become classics. It also saw the passing of an R&B icon and the presidential bid announcement of one of rap's leading figures.