This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 4

July 4 is a significant date in hip-hop and R&B history. One prolific artist commemorating their birthday on July 4 is the American rapper Post Malone, born in 1995. His 2018 sophomore album, Beerbongs and Bentleys, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and garnered a record 78.7 million streams globally within 24 hours of its release. Malone shares his birthday with the legendary R&B singer Bill Withers, born in 1938. He scored several hits over his nearly two-decade career, including “Lean on Me” and “Ain't No Sunshine,” both of which were inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame.