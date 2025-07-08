ContestsEvents
Bad Boy and Ruff Ryders: A 90s Hip-Hop Rivalry That Defined an Era

Inside the gritty, flashy, and unforgettable rivalry between two powerhouse hip-hop crews of the 90s: Bad Boy and Ruff Ryders.

Kayla Morgan
Recording artists Puff Daddy (L) and Mase perform on stage during the Live Nation presents Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour // Floyd Simmons, Jadakiss and Darrin Dee Dean attend the Official Mural Of DMX Unveiling on July 13, 2021 in Yonkers, New York.
Photo by Tasos Katopodis/ Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Picture this: New York City, late 1990s. Baggy jeans. Boom boxes. Chrome motorcycles growling down gritty streets. In one corner, you’ve got Bad Boy Entertainment, repping the shiny-suit era of hip-hop glitz. On the other, the Ruff Ryders, pulling up on ATVs with a grittier, no-nonsense vibe.

This wasn’t just a record label face-off. It was a battle of styles, sounds, and swagger—and it helped shape hip-hop’s future.

Who Were These Crews, Anyway?

Bad Boy Records, founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs over 30 years ago, was all about flash and flair. With legends like The Notorious B.I.G., Mase, and later Loon and Black Rob, Bad Boy’s brand was polished but powerful. Think champagne, silk shirts, and Billboard hits.

Meanwhile, Ruff Ryders Entertainment came up in the late ‘90s, founded by Joaquin “Waah” Dean, Darrin “Dee” Dean, and Chivon Dean—relatives of super-producer Swizz Beatz. Their breakout star? The growling, ferocious DMX, who dropped the It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot album in 1998 and changed the game.

Sound vs Street

While Bad Boy was giving fans radio-friendly hits like “Mo Money Mo Problems,” Ruff Ryders were spitting street anthems like “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.” It wasn’t just music—it was a cultural tug-of-war.

Did They Really Beef?

Not always directly—but the tension was in the air. There were moments when DMX and The LOX (who switched from Bad Boy to Ruff Ryders) took shots at the polished style of their former label.

The LOX famously rapped: “You shiny suit rappers, I’m about to bring the grimy back” —Jadakiss, “We Gon’ Make It”

Behind the scenes, there were disagreements about creative freedom, with Ruff Ryders offering artists more control over their work. That made a big difference for acts like The LOX, who didn’t want to “dance in videos” anymore.

What Was the Impact?

The Bad Boy vs Ruff Ryders rivalry wasn’t about violence—it was about vision. Each label represented a different idea of what hip-hop could be.

  • Bad Boy brought hip-hop into the pop charts.
  • Ruff Ryders brought it back to the gritty, street-level rawness.

The clash kept the genre fresh, balanced, and full of energy. Both sides won in their own way—and fans got iconic albums, unforgettable tracks, and a front-row seat to history.

Bad Boy EntertainmentRuff Ryders
Kayla MorganWriter
