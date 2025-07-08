Brockton Bookstore, Ice Cream Cafe Shares Summer Reading Recommendations
A Brockton entrepreneur is using sweets to inspire adults and children to discover the joys of reading. Dr. Ellie Paris’ Social Bookstore and Ice Cream Café in Brockton is “championing…
A Brockton entrepreneur is using sweets to inspire adults and children to discover the joys of reading. Dr. Ellie Paris' Social Bookstore and Ice Cream Café in Brockton is "championing America one book, one scoop, and one community at a time." In addition to its literary offerings, the cafe serves popular ice cream flavors and snacks, creating an inviting environment that encourages reading and community.
Founder Dr. Ellie Paris-Miranda recently shared her recommendations for summer reading with NewsCenter 5.
- Good Dirt by Charmaine Wilkerson explores generational family stories and connections to African American history.
- Blood and Hate by David Wedge is a biography of legendary boxer Marvin Hagler that addresses themes of social injustice and mentorship.
- Written by Djofa Tavares, Tiagu and Vovo is thought to be the first ever Cape Verdean Creole and English translated book. A young boy named Tiagu emigrates from Cabo Verde to live with his grandfather, Vovo, a widower who lives alone in an American city. The bilingual Vovo wants Tiagu to learn to speak English while preserving their native language of Cape Verdean Creole (Kriolu). To help Tiagu get ready for school, Vovo makes sure to give Tiagu words in Creole as well as English as they explore his new home. Tiagu wants to have the house be free of labels by the end of summer until he attends school in his new city.
Related Stories