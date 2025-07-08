Haitian-American Chef Brings New Fusion Restaurant to Mattapan

A new restaurant emphasizing Haitin cuisine is coming to Boston.

Chef Nathalie Lecorps is bringing the heritage of her Haitian culinary repertoire Gourmet Kreyol to Mattapan.

The Gourmet Kreyol brand first began in 2021 as a food truck and catering company serving chicken stew, rice and beans, and fried pork. The brick-and-mortar restaurant celebrated its grand opening on May 24 with a community party attended by Mayor Michelle Wu and City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune.

Gourmet Kreyol, at 1210 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan, offers takeout Tuesday through Saturday. Lecorps will also continue to offer catering and managing her food truck. Both food operations make use of Lecorps' classic Haitian recipes that have been adapted to special diets. She uses Halal poultry and gluten-free flour in dishes such as vegetable-centered vegan stews.

“People really took to having Caribbean food this way,” said Lecorps in an interview with the Bay State Banner. “With everyone's dietary restrictions, I wanted to make sure that I can cater to as many people as possible. I want everyone to be able to eat Haitian food.”

At Gourmet Kreyol, guests build their plates based on what they want to eat. They can choose from a selection of sides ranging from green beans and carrots to potato salad, plus traditional items like plantain sandwiches, which Lecorps' mother used to make her when she was a child. Customers can order these sandwiches piled high with thick slices of chicken or pork and tomatoes placed between sweet strips of plantains.