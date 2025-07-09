B-Side Festival to Feature Vintage Market, Food, and More in Boston on Aug. 2
Boston's B-Side's Best Day Ever Festival will bring together the best of food, market wares, and more for a one-day event on Aug. 2.
More than 15 Boston-area restaurants will serve delicious bites and off-menu specials:
- Amba
- Anna's Taqueria
- Baramor
- Bardo's South Shore Bar Pizza
- Blackbird Doughnuts
- Clover
- Cocorico
- Dumpling Daughter
- El Barco
- Greco
- Jahunger
- Levain
- Love Art Sushi
- Saloniki
- Summer Shack
- The Half Cookie
Live music will play all day and will feature viral singer-songwriter Simon Robert French, pop rock dream girl Emi Grace, indie-rock band Winkler, and hip-hop artist Latrell James.
The Select Markets squad will offer a vintage clothing pop-up with pieces from dozens of local vendors.
Additional activities include tarot card readings, complimentary drinks from Culture Pop, and a Harvard Bookstore pop-up.
B-Side is currently offering a flash sale on tickets to the festival. Available only through today, Wednesday, July 9, attendees can pick up tickets at 50% off. B-Side members can receive an exclusive members-only ticket cost of $15 and access to the event from 2 to 3 p.m. to shop and sample food before the main event begins at 3 p.m.
B-Side Best Day Ever will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, at Artists for Humanity, 100 W. Second St. in Boston.