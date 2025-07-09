ContestsEvents
B-Side Festival to Feature Vintage Market, Food, and More in Boston on Aug. 2

Boston’s B-Side’s Best Day Ever Festival will bring together the best of food, market wares, and more for a one-day event on Aug. 2.  More than 15 Boston-area restaurants will…

Food trucks and people at a street food market festival on a sunny day, blurred on purpose

Stock Photo

Boston's B-Side's Best Day Ever Festival will bring together the best of food, market wares, and more for a one-day event on Aug. 2. 

More than 15 Boston-area restaurants will serve delicious bites and off-menu specials:

  • Amba
  • Anna's Taqueria 
  • Baramor
  • Bardo's South Shore Bar Pizza
  • Blackbird Doughnuts
  • Clover
  • Cocorico
  • Dumpling Daughter
  • El Barco
  • Greco 
  • Jahunger
  • Levain 
  • Love Art Sushi
  • Saloniki
  • Summer Shack
  • The Half Cookie

Live music will play all day and will feature viral singer-songwriter Simon Robert French, pop rock dream girl Emi Grace, indie-rock band Winkler, and hip-hop artist Latrell James.

The Select Markets squad will offer a vintage clothing pop-up with pieces from dozens of local vendors. 

Additional activities include tarot card readings, complimentary drinks from Culture Pop, and a Harvard Bookstore pop-up.

B-Side is currently offering a flash sale on tickets to the festival. Available only through today, Wednesday, July 9, attendees can pick up tickets at 50% off. B-Side members can receive an exclusive members-only ticket cost of $15 and access to the event from 2 to 3 p.m. to shop and sample food before the main event begins at 3 p.m.

B-Side Best Day Ever will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, at Artists for Humanity, 100 W. Second St. in Boston.

Boston
