B-Side Festival to Feature Vintage Market, Food, and More in Boston on Aug. 2

Boston's B-Side's Best Day Ever Festival will bring together the best of food, market wares, and more for a one-day event on Aug. 2.

More than 15 Boston-area restaurants will serve delicious bites and off-menu specials:

Amba

Anna's Taqueria

Baramor

Bardo's South Shore Bar Pizza

Blackbird Doughnuts

Clover

Cocorico

Dumpling Daughter

El Barco

Greco

Jahunger

Levain

Love Art Sushi

Saloniki

Summer Shack

The Half Cookie

Live music will play all day and will feature viral singer-songwriter Simon Robert French, pop rock dream girl Emi Grace, indie-rock band Winkler, and hip-hop artist Latrell James.

The Select Markets squad will offer a vintage clothing pop-up with pieces from dozens of local vendors.

Additional activities include tarot card readings, complimentary drinks from Culture Pop, and a Harvard Bookstore pop-up.

B-Side is currently offering a flash sale on tickets to the festival. Available only through today, Wednesday, July 9, attendees can pick up tickets at 50% off. B-Side members can receive an exclusive members-only ticket cost of $15 and access to the event from 2 to 3 p.m. to shop and sample food before the main event begins at 3 p.m.