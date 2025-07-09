MBTA Plans Scheduled Shutdowns on Red Line, Orange Line, Commuter Rail This Month

MBTA authorities have announced it will partially close two of its primary subway lines as it performs essential maintenance work this month.

The closures will affect a central section of the Red Line through downtown Boston on two weekends, plus a stretch of the Orange Line between Back Bay and Medford on a third weekend. Additionally, the T will close the Framingham and Worcester commuter rail line between Framingham and South Station during the weekend of July 26 and 27 to upgrade rider accessibility.

Red Line

According to a MassLive report, the Red Line subway service between Kendall and the MIT station in Cambridge and the JFK and UMass station in Dorchester will be suspended and replaced with shuttle buses for two weekends this month.

The first closure will begin on Thursday, July 10, at 8:30 p.m. and continues through the weekend. Service will resume on Monday morning, July 14. The T will also institute a closure on the following weekend, beginning at 8:30 p.m. on July 17 and lasting through the end of the weekend.

In place of train service, riders will need to take free shuttle buses at the affected stations. Buses will not stop at Park Street, by Boston Common, but they will stop at State and Haymarket stations for connections to the Blue, Green, and Orange lines.

Orange Line

A two-day closure of the Orange Line later this month will allow the MBTA to install a modern signal system which controls how trains move down the tracks, the T said. The Orange Line will shut down between Wellington Station in Medford and Back Bay Station in Boston during the weekend of July 26 and 27.

In place of the train service, shuttle buses will make all stops between Wellington and North Station. Express shuttles will travel between the two stations. For service through Downtown Boston, passengers will be directed to the Green Line, which operates parallel with the Orange Line between North Station and Copley.

Commuter Rail

The MBTA will also suspend commuter rail service between Framingham and South Station on the weekend of July 26 and 27 to permit accessibility upgrades at Natick Center Station.