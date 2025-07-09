ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New Gourmet Grocer, Restaurant Opens in Seaport, Managed by Boston’s Top Restaurateurs

Boston’s Seaport neighborhood is now home to a dynamic new culinary destination. The Block at Woods Hill is a gourmet retail shop and restaurant managed by Boston restaurateurs Kristin Canty…

Michael Vyskocil
The Block at Woods Hill

Photo: Woods Hill Pier 4/The Block at Woods Hill/Instagram

Boston's Seaport neighborhood is now home to a dynamic new culinary destination. The Block at Woods Hill is a gourmet retail shop and restaurant managed by Boston restaurateurs Kristin Canty and Chef Charlie Foster of Woods Hill Pier 4.

Boston Uncovered reported that within its 3,000 square feet of space, The Block offers a casual dining atmosphere with communal tables, a chef's table, a traditional dining room, and outdoor patio seating. 

Similar to the menu at Woods Hill Pier 4, The Block at Woods Hill menu celebrates the best of local farms and agriculturists, featuring small tapas plates and larger dishes showcasing seasonal, sustainable ingredients. Foster's culinary creativity is represented in dishes such as Dry Aged Flat Iron Steak with huitlacoche butter and blue corn grits, aged beef carpaccio, and Short Rib Bocadillo.

The menu also includes sandwiches, sides such as tallow fries, and smashed cucumber salad. Pastry Chef Kasey Geremia delivers a sweet ending to the meal with soft-serve ice cream in seasonal flavors.

In addition to the restaurant experience, The Block will also feature a curated retail shop offering artisanal products from local producers, including pasture-raised meats, cheeses, chocolates, and more items. Communal classes with guest chefs and authors will begin this fall, with topics ranging from fermenting to cheesemaking. 

The Block at Woods Hill is at 300 Pier 4 Blvd. The retail shop is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and dinner at the restaurant from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

BostonFoodrestaurants
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
People hands toasting multicolored fancy drinks - Young friends having fun together drinking cocktails at happy hour - Social gathering party time concept on warm vivid filter
Local NewsWill Massachusetts’ Happy Hour Ban Ever Be Repealed?Michael Vyskocil
Hurricane season with symbol sign against a stormy background and copy space. Dirty and angled sign adds to the drama.
Local NewsIs New England Due to Receive a Powerful Hurricane?Michael Vyskocil
Food trucks and people at a street food market festival on a sunny day, blurred on purpose
Local NewsB-Side Festival to Feature Vintage Market, Food, and More in Boston on Aug. 2Michael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect