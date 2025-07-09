New Gourmet Grocer, Restaurant Opens in Seaport, Managed by Boston’s Top Restaurateurs

Boston's Seaport neighborhood is now home to a dynamic new culinary destination. The Block at Woods Hill is a gourmet retail shop and restaurant managed by Boston restaurateurs Kristin Canty and Chef Charlie Foster of Woods Hill Pier 4.

Boston Uncovered reported that within its 3,000 square feet of space, The Block offers a casual dining atmosphere with communal tables, a chef's table, a traditional dining room, and outdoor patio seating.

Similar to the menu at Woods Hill Pier 4, The Block at Woods Hill menu celebrates the best of local farms and agriculturists, featuring small tapas plates and larger dishes showcasing seasonal, sustainable ingredients. Foster's culinary creativity is represented in dishes such as Dry Aged Flat Iron Steak with huitlacoche butter and blue corn grits, aged beef carpaccio, and Short Rib Bocadillo.

The menu also includes sandwiches, sides such as tallow fries, and smashed cucumber salad. Pastry Chef Kasey Geremia delivers a sweet ending to the meal with soft-serve ice cream in seasonal flavors.

In addition to the restaurant experience, The Block will also feature a curated retail shop offering artisanal products from local producers, including pasture-raised meats, cheeses, chocolates, and more items. Communal classes with guest chefs and authors will begin this fall, with topics ranging from fermenting to cheesemaking.