Cardi B Has a Message to Fans Following Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumors

If there’s one thing about Cardi B, it’s that she will say what’s on her mind. The Grammy-winning rapper found herself in the middle of the rumor mill about a breakup with NFL star Stefon Diggs. She wasted no time jumping to her socials to set the record straight. Of course, she did it with a whole lot of attitude.

Fans have been speculating for weeks about trouble in paradise between Cardi and the New England Patriots wide receiver, after deleting photos of him on her Instagram. So, when the breakup rumors reached a full-blown frenzy, everyone was watching to see if Cardi would finally confirm or deny it.

Cardi B: “Get Off the Internet”

Cardi B and Diggs are still going strong and getting stronger. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper reshared a video of the two of them working out. It sure did squash those breakup rumors. In addition to responding to the rumors, Cardi posted on X, “Go to dinner, go shopping, go to the park …Get off the internet…ENOUGH!!”

She followed it up with: “Enjoy these looks and day …..and ignore the bored ….Love yall” with three red emojis.

Diggs also caused a stir around Memorial Day when a vvideo went viral of him flirting with women while on a yacht with Cardi. No wonder the rumors about the two of them breaking up began circulating!

Going Strong

Aside from her tweets, a source also told TMZ that the pair is still going strong and has not officially broken up. It’s still unclear why the social media cleanse, a month after going Instagram official. As of this writing, the two are still following each other on Instagram.

Since their relationship status has already been cleared, the pair is actually spending time apart. Both of them are busy with their own endeavors. Cardi is preparing to drop her second album, Am I the Drama?. It is set to drop on September 19. She announced her sophomore album via her Instagram. She uploaded the album's cover with her wearing a red body suit, matching fishnet stockings, and platform heeled shoes. The rapper is seen grabbing one of her shoes with a dark bird resting on top of it.

Cardi said in a teaser video for the album, “I learned power’s not given. It’s taken. I’m shedding feathers and no more tears. I’m not back. I’m beyond.”