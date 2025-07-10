Filming Kicks Off for ‘Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ Around Ocean State

Production teams have started rolling cameras for The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. Locals spotted film crews at spots from Block Island to Providence's Fox Point district, with stops in Cranston, Warwick, and East Greenwich.

"They are very Italian," said Andy Cohen per Page Six, noting the cast has stronger Italian roots than the New Jersey series. "Rhode Island is such a small state, and they all kind of know each other and overlap, and it's an incredible group of women who have really interesting connections."

On Wickenden Street, crews tracked cast activities at Metro Nails and Seven Stars bakery. East Greenwich's Water Street Kitchen turned into another filming spot, drawing attention from passersby.

The show's beach shoot at Goddard State Park pulled in curious onlookers. Meanwhile, social media buzzed when cast member Alicia Carmody showed up at the new Seven Stars location near the Providence-Cranston line. The local Instagram account whatsgoingoninrhodeisland kept fans updated on filming spots.

Yet not all reactions shine bright. Social media critics question the show's authenticity. One X user blasted the wardrobe picks - pointing out how the glitzy outfits clash with typical local style at these filming spots.