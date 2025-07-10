ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Filming Kicks Off for ‘Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ Around Ocean State

Production teams have started rolling cameras for The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. Locals spotted film crews at spots from Block Island to Providence’s Fox Point district, with stops in…

Briana Kelley
Welcome to Rhode Island sign at the Connecticut state line west of Providence, Rhode Island along state route 101.

Stock Photo

Production teams have started rolling cameras for The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. Locals spotted film crews at spots from Block Island to Providence's Fox Point district, with stops in Cranston, Warwick, and East Greenwich.

"They are very Italian," said Andy Cohen per Page Six, noting the cast has stronger Italian roots than the New Jersey series. "Rhode Island is such a small state, and they all kind of know each other and overlap, and it's an incredible group of women who have really interesting connections."

On Wickenden Street, crews tracked cast activities at Metro Nails and Seven Stars bakery. East Greenwich's Water Street Kitchen turned into another filming spot, drawing attention from passersby.

The show's beach shoot at Goddard State Park pulled in curious onlookers. Meanwhile, social media buzzed when cast member Alicia Carmody showed up at the new Seven Stars location near the Providence-Cranston line. The local Instagram account whatsgoingoninrhodeisland kept fans updated on filming spots.

Yet not all reactions shine bright. Social media critics question the show's authenticity. One X user blasted the wardrobe picks - pointing out how the glitzy outfits clash with typical local style at these filming spots.

This marks Rhode Island's first venture into the Real Housewives world. Bravo TV keeps the air date and full cast list under wraps for now.

Real Housewives of Rhode Islandrhode island
Briana KelleyWriter
Related Stories
Federal Bill Slashes $335M from Massachusetts Turnpike Allston Project
Local NewsFederal Bill Slashes $335M from Massachusetts Turnpike Allston ProjectBriana Kelley
Speed limit sign in the USA isolated against a deep blue sky. No people. Copy space,
Local NewsWorcester Plans to Put in 100 New Speed Humps on City Streets by 2025Briana Kelley
Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library
Local NewsBoston Renames Roxbury Library Branch After First Black TV Reporter Sarah-Ann ShawBriana Kelley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect