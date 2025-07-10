Kodak Black Slams NBA YoungBoy’s New Album, Promises to Hit Back with Better Music

ContestsEvents
Kodak Black attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

In a fiery outburst, Kodak Black ripped into NBA YoungBoy's latest release, Make America Slime Again (MASA). His sharp words sparked fresh tension between the two artists this weekend.

"I just heard little bro's album – it's straight trash. I don't even like that," said Black in a video shared on Instagram. "And I like YoungBoy music, but that s**t a** though."

Instead of dropping the full album on July 4, YoungBoy only put out six tracks. The wait continues until July 25 for all 30 songs, though you can listen to ten tracks now on all streaming platforms.

Black didn't mince words about what he thinks sparked this release. He claims the music targets him directly. "I feel like he dropping that just to get my attention, he added, as noted in Billboard. His response? New tracks in the works for him as well.

Last year showed signs of peace when both artists found common ground, bonding over their shared love of food, specifically gumbo. Yet this latest spat might wipe away that brief moment of connection.

Bad blood runs deep between these two. Past conflicts flared up when YoungBoy dated Black's former girlfriend. He then took aim at the Florida rapper through his track "Letter 2 Kodak."

While 2025 hasn't seen a full album from Black yet, he did team up with ex-NFL star Antonio Brown. Their single "I LUV ALL THE OPPS" dropped in May.

The timing raises questions for some quick-witted fans. Could this clash be a calculated move? Both artists know how to keep their names hot in the streets, and their devoted fans eat up every word by racking up streams of their latest releases.

Queen QuadriWriter
