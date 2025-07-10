ContestsEvents
Worcester Plans to Put in 100 New Speed Humps on City Streets by 2025

Briana Kelley
Worcester will add speed control features to streets across the city by 2025. The project builds on a test run of 20 temporary humps from 2021.

After setting a 25 mph limit last fall, officials now plan to mix permanent and temporary humps with raised walkways. The changes aim to slow traffic in key areas.

Unlike standard bumps that force cars to crawl at 5 mph, these longer humps let vehicles pass at 10 to 20 mph. The design makes them more practical for busy streets.

This summer, workers will install three temporary humps on St. Nicholas Avenue. One will shield students near Worcester Arts Magnet School. Another will guard the crash-prone corner at 275 St. Nicholas, where Squantum Street meets the main road - a spot that saw a fatal motorcycle wreck.

Not all streets have gotten help yet. At a recent council meeting, Indian Lake Parkway local Cindy Vo spoke up after her child's crash. "The street is extremely dangerous," Vo said, according to The Telegram. "It is very narrow, and it gets more and more narrow as the street continues down the hill."

Her neighbor Nathalie Darnell backed up these fears with stark details. "It's too tight to have parking and to have cars come at the same time, so please, I urge, as someone who has seen this for myself, that something get done about this," Darnell said.

The city wants to make it simpler for locals to ask for traffic fixes. Right now, they must go through the City Council with their requests.

Officials have started looking for companies to build the permanent humps. Want to check if your street made the list? Visit the city's website for full details.

