ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

BU Student Uses Puppets to Help Hospital Patients Feel Better

At Boston Medical Center, grad student Jieun Lim brings art to life in the chemo ward. Her hands-on workshops give patients a creative break from the stress of treatment. Through…

Briana Kelley
Creative puppet show on white stage indoors

Stock Image

At Boston Medical Center, grad student Jieun Lim brings art to life in the chemo ward. Her hands-on workshops give patients a creative break from the stress of treatment.

Through Arts|Lab - a link between BU's Fine Arts and Medical schools - Lim runs "Art of Waiting" sessions each month. Patients craft simple items like paper folds, twisted pipe art, and small puppets while waiting for care.

"We try to take the fear out of that vulnerable time by helping people do something using their hands," said Lim to Boston University News.

Her path to this work started as a patient. Before college, doctors found thyroid cancer in her body. Now, after ten cancer-free years, she brings art to others in treatment.

This health battle sparked a big change. She left business studies behind, learned to craft furniture in London, and then spent eight years making stage props. Now she studies at BU.

Time moves slowly in waiting rooms. These art breaks help pass the minutes and hours. No one must join in - it's just a chance to make the wait less hard.

"If you feel like you spent your waiting time positively—that's my goal," Lim stated. Her work stood out at the 2025 Emerging Creatives Student Summit, winning funds to build a play space for kids of all needs.

BU teacher Felice Amato guides the puppet work. "Jieun knew that she wanted to create something unique that would lead to a path that she couldn't yet fully anticipate," Amato said.

Looking ahead, Lim plans to bring more puppet shows to medical spaces. She aims to teach young patients about their health through puppet stories.

More hospitals now use art as part of care. Each month at Arts|Lab, students think up fresh craft ideas to share with patients.

For Lim, puppets open doors to feelings hard to say out loud. Art helped her heal - now she passes that gift to others in need.

Boston
Briana KelleyWriter
Related Stories
Rocky coast in Newport, RI
Local NewsNewport’s Ocean Drive Makes HGTV’s Top 25 U.S. Road Trips ListBriana Kelley
Woods Hole Traffic Headaches: Ferry Parking Violations Create Massive Delays
Local NewsWoods Hole Traffic Headaches: Ferry Parking Violations Create Massive DelaysBriana Kelley
Boston skyline and Fort Point Channel at sunset as viewed fantastic twilight or dusk time from Fan Pier Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. United state downtown beautiful colorful skyline.
Local NewsSix Boston Rooftop Spots Serve Up Sky-High Dining Across CityBriana Kelley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect