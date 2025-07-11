BU Student Uses Puppets to Help Hospital Patients Feel Better

At Boston Medical Center, grad student Jieun Lim brings art to life in the chemo ward. Her hands-on workshops give patients a creative break from the stress of treatment.

Through Arts|Lab - a link between BU's Fine Arts and Medical schools - Lim runs "Art of Waiting" sessions each month. Patients craft simple items like paper folds, twisted pipe art, and small puppets while waiting for care.

"We try to take the fear out of that vulnerable time by helping people do something using their hands," said Lim to Boston University News.

Her path to this work started as a patient. Before college, doctors found thyroid cancer in her body. Now, after ten cancer-free years, she brings art to others in treatment.

This health battle sparked a big change. She left business studies behind, learned to craft furniture in London, and then spent eight years making stage props. Now she studies at BU.

Time moves slowly in waiting rooms. These art breaks help pass the minutes and hours. No one must join in - it's just a chance to make the wait less hard.

"If you feel like you spent your waiting time positively—that's my goal," Lim stated. Her work stood out at the 2025 Emerging Creatives Student Summit, winning funds to build a play space for kids of all needs.

BU teacher Felice Amato guides the puppet work. "Jieun knew that she wanted to create something unique that would lead to a path that she couldn't yet fully anticipate," Amato said.

Looking ahead, Lim plans to bring more puppet shows to medical spaces. She aims to teach young patients about their health through puppet stories.

More hospitals now use art as part of care. Each month at Arts|Lab, students think up fresh craft ideas to share with patients.