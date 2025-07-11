Cape Cod Residents Get Free Tick Testing as Disease Risks Grow

ContestsEvents
Barnstable County now tests ticks at no cost as new species spread across Cape Cod. The program spots Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted fever before they make people sick.

After a bite, residents can mail their ticks to labs. Basic screening costs nothing. Advanced tests that check for extra diseases need payment.

A fresh threat worries medical teams: Alpha-gal syndrome from Lone Star ticks turns victims against red meat. Strange symptoms strike many hours after meals.

These ticks once stayed in the South. Now Massachusetts sees them often. Scientists point to rising temperatures as the cause.

To block bites, health workers push for permethrin-soaked clothes. The chemical stops ticks cold when sprayed right.

Want your get your tick checked? The county website lists each step. Make sure to package the ticks carefully - labs need intact specimens.

This no-cost program marks a shift in public health focus. It tracks both tick locations and infection patterns across towns.

As tick threats rise, prevention takes center stage. Lab results paint a picture of which bugs carry what risks in each area.

If you have a tick you want to get tested, go to https://www.tickreport.com/ to get started.

