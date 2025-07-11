Newport’s Ocean Drive Makes HGTV’s Top 25 U.S. Road Trips List

HGTV added Newport's 10-mile Ocean Drive to their list of America's top 25 road trips. This marks Rhode Island's first appearance on the network's national rankings.

Winding past coastal parks and stately homes, the route leads to Castle Hill Lighthouse on Aquidneck Island's south shore. "Between seasons, you can always visit the real Gilded Age-era mansions of Rhode Island along the famed Ocean Drive," reported HGTV to the Providence Journal.

While maps show it as Ocean Avenue, locals stick to calling it Ocean Drive. The path takes you by the white sands of Gooseberry Beach and past Hammersmith Farm, Jackie Kennedy's childhood home. At its end, it meets Bellevue Avenue, where The Breakers and Rosecliff stand tall.

Most U.S. road trips stretch for miles on end. Not this one - it takes just 60 minutes to complete. Yet in that short time, you'll see rocky cliffs, sandy beaches, and buildings that tell stories of the past.

Among the grand houses sits Seafair, owned by TV star Jay Leno. It's one of many old estates from when the country's wealthiest spent summers in Newport.

Green parks dot the drive's path. Stop to walk the shore trails or watch waves crash on jagged rocks below. Since 1890, Castle Hill Lighthouse has kept watch over boats in Narragansett Bay - it's worth a photo stop.

This recognition puts this small Rhode Island spot on par with major tourist draws across the country. The network picked drives that show off what makes each place unique.