ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Six Boston Rooftop Spots Serve Up Sky-High Dining Across City

Up above Boston’s busy streets, six distinct restaurants and bars offer meals with striking views. Each one sits at a different height, from street-level climbs to a spot that touches…

Briana Kelley
Boston skyline and Fort Point Channel at sunset as viewed fantastic twilight or dusk time from Fan Pier Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. United state downtown beautiful colorful skyline.

Stock Photo

Up above Boston's busy streets, six distinct restaurants and bars offer meals with striking views. Each one sits at a different height, from street-level climbs to a spot that touches the clouds at floor 17.

Contessa

At the top of Back Bay, Contessa makes its home in the Newbury Hotel. The kitchen sends out Italian plates - their spicy lobster capellini stands out. Glass walls frame the city's old buildings, while gold trim catches the light.

Website: https://contessaristorante.com/boston

Long Bar & Terrace

High on floor 17, the Long Bar & Terrace at Raffles shows off its black-and-cream outdoor space. Guests can watch the sun set while sipping the spot's take on classic drinks.

Website: https://www.raffles.com/boston/dining/

Felipe's Taqueria

Felipe's Taqueria keeps things simple in Harvard Square. This casual spot stays open late, with prices that won't break the bank. Night owls mix with students as music plays under the stars.

Website: https://www.felipesboston.com/

Rooftop at the Envoy Hotel

Seven floors up, the Envoy Hotel gives guests a clear shot of boats crossing the harbor. When winter hits, clear domes pop up to keep diners warm. Pick between seats at the bar or tables with water views.

Website: https://www.theenvoyhotel.com/dining

Revere Hotel Boston Common

The Revere Hotel runs a huge space - think three basketball courts combined. Early birds start with sunrise yoga on Saturdays. By lunch, food starts flowing. As night falls, drinks and fresh fish take center stage.

Website: https://www.reverehotel.com/

Saigon Babylon

Above Cambridge's Sonder 907 Main Hotel, Saigon Babylon puts a twist on street food. The spot sits between two squares but stays above the street noise. Fresh air mixes with the scent of herbs and spices.

You can book a Saigon Babylon table here.

Call ahead - these spots fill up fast. Most stay open through fall, though Rooftop@Revere closes when October starts.

BostonFoodrestaurants
Briana KelleyWriter
Related Stories
Rocky coast in Newport, RI
Local NewsNewport’s Ocean Drive Makes HGTV’s Top 25 U.S. Road Trips ListBriana Kelley
Woods Hole Traffic Headaches: Ferry Parking Violations Create Massive Delays
Local NewsWoods Hole Traffic Headaches: Ferry Parking Violations Create Massive DelaysBriana Kelley
Creative puppet show on white stage indoors
Local NewsBU Student Uses Puppets to Help Hospital Patients Feel BetterBriana Kelley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect