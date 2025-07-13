This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 13

July 13 is a day that has brought many changes to the hip-hop and R&B scene. For starters, the British-American rapper MF Doom was born on this date in 1971. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential alternative rappers in the history of hip-hop. Besides his solo work, he released several collaborative albums with top producers and MCs, including Madlib, Danger Mouse, and Czarface. He shares his birthday with the East Coast rap heavy-hitter Saigon, born in 1977, who is best known for his acclaimed The Greatest Story Never Told album trilogy.