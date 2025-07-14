Boston City Council Pushes for WNBA Team as Connecticut Sun Looks at Selling

City leaders voted Wednesday to support bringing women's pro basketball to Boston. The push comes as the Connecticut Sun might be up for grabs and the WNBA sets its sights on growth.

Brian Worrell sparked the discussion after word spread about the Sun's status. "Boston is ready to be home to a WNBA team, and the city doesn't need to build anything new to make it happen. The TD Garden is ready. The fans are ready. The city is ready. This is an easy layup," said Worrell to Boston.com..

The league wants to add six new teams within seven years. Golden State starts in 2025, with Toronto and Portland joining in 2026. Cleveland follows in 2028, Detroit in 2029, and Philadelphia rounds out the group in 2030.

Former pro player and current Governor Maura Healey backs the idea. "I've said that I'll do anything I can as governor to support those efforts. I think there's a great market and ton of interest here," said Healey to WGBH.

Signs point to strong local support. Next week's matchup between the Sun and Indiana Fever at TD Garden has no seats left. Even the highest spots cost $200.

Boston Women's Basketball Partners LLC leads the charge. "Whether it takes five years or a couple of years, we're committed to bringing a team to Boston," said AJ Gerritson, speaking for the group.

The Sun's current owners, the Mohegan Tribe, want new backers or buyers who'll keep the team in Connecticut. This news caught Boston's eye as a chance to bring pro women's basketball here.

While TD Garden stands ready for games, the team would still need practice space. That spot might end up outside city limits.

WNBA head Cathy Engelbert listed what new cities must have: strong owners who'll stick around, big local backing from fans and businesses, good media coverage, support from city and state officials, places to play and practice, plus community buy-in.