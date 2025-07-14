Boston Convention Center Takes Menino Name To Honor Late Mayor’s Vision

BOSTON, MA – MARCH 11: Boston Mayor Thomas M. Menino attends the International Boston Seafood Show at Boston Convention & Exhibition Center on March 11, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

The massive Boston Convention and Exhibition Center will soon bear Thomas M. Menino's name. Officials picked July 12 for the switch, marking how the building changed the Seaport District forever.

Built in 2004, the sprawling 2.1-million-square-foot site cost $700 million. Early plans hit snags when then-Governor Bill Weld and Patriots owner Bob Kraft pushed for a football stadium instead.

Yet Menino won crucial support from South Boston officials and state lawmakers to fund it. Workers finished the project right when they said they would: no small feat given the Big Dig's endless delays and budget problems.

What started as empty lots soon buzzed with new life. The center sparked a wave of growth, bringing offices, food spots, and homes to the area. Jim Rooney left his job as Menino's top aide to run the center until 2015.

"He wouldn't like it because that's not who he is," said Tom Menino Jr. to WCVB. "It's not about Tom Menino, it's about the city. This is like the centerpiece for Boston."

Big events now fill the space year-round. The Democratic National Convention picked Boston, and so did BIO International. Menino kept working to bring major shows here long after opening day.

The July 12 date means something special. That's when Menino stepped up as acting mayor in 1993, after Ray Flynn left for the Vatican post. He went on to lead Boston for two decades until 2014.