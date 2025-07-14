ContestsEvents
Massachusetts Strikes Gold: Two $1 Million Powerball Winners Plus $100K Scratch-Off in Single Day

In an unusual twist of fate, two winning Powerball tickets worth $1 million each turned up at stores just three miles apart in central Massachusetts. The tickets matched five numbers:…

Jim Mayhew

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI – FEBRUARY 17: A freshly printed Powerball ticket is seen at a Citgo gas station February 17, 2006 near the Illinois border in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. The Powerball lottery, having reached a new record high of $365 million, is played in 28 States, Washington D.C. and the US Virgin Islands, but is not available in Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

In an unusual twist of fate, two winning Powerball tickets worth $1 million each turned up at stores just three miles apart in central Massachusetts. The tickets matched five numbers: 5-9-25-28-69.

The lucky tickets came from Market Basket in Fitchburg and Country Farms in Leominster. Both stores got a $10,000 reward. Missing the Powerball number 5 kept these tickets from grabbing the $217 million grand prize.

Adding to the day's wins, a player in Dorchester struck it rich with a $100,000 "300x" scratch ticket.

Players must step up to claim their money within a year. While any prize has odds of 1 in 24.9, the big jackpot sits at a steep 1 in 292.2 million.

Saturday brings the next shot at Powerball riches, with $234 million up for grabs. At $2 per try, players can test their luck three times weekly: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights.

The Bay State's biggest win came in 2017. Mavis Wanczyk walked away with $787.5 million after stopping at a Chicopee gas station.

Big wins spread across the map this week. Players in California, Florida, Illinois, and Nebraska each won $1 million. A Texas ticket doubled that with "Power Play."

State records show Wednesday brought 555 wins worth $600 or more across Massachusetts. Boston led with 45 wins, while Springfield saw 18 and Worcester counted 15.

