New $160M Salem Casino Points to Big Changes in New Hampshire Gambling Scene

A $160 million casino just opened its doors in Salem, New Hampshire. The site, built on old retail space, marks a shift in the state's gaming industry. Players from Massachusetts might soon cross state lines to try their luck.

The project brings 1,000 new jobs to Salem. Market studies point to $1.1 billion in yearly bets. Spectrum Gaming's data shows that Massachusetts visitors could make up over 35% of all players.

New laws passed in July 2024 changed everything. Players can now bet more than the old $50 limit, and machines run faster than before.

In Nashua, the $250 million Nash casino sits right by the state border. Its parking lot stretches into Massachusetts, a sign of how close the competition has become.

"Our goal is to create a vibrant space that not only provides top-notch entertainment and drives economic growth in the region but also significantly supports the greater Nashua community through charitable contributions," ECL Entertainment Managing Partner Marc Falcone said in a statement per NH Business Review.

The state takes 10% of profits, while charities get 35% from table games. Since 2021, when betting on past horse races got approved, money has poured in from big investors.

Next door in Massachusetts, casinos feel the squeeze. Encore Boston Harbor made $750 million last year and paid $200 million in taxes. Now, Wynn Resorts has stopped its growth plans as rivals move in.

Expert Clyde Barrow thinks Salem's new spot won't hurt Encore much. Yet state officials face mounting calls to add more gaming as cash flows north.

At Hampton Beach, plans show an even bigger bet. Owners want to build a massive resort, complete with hotel rooms and spots for shows, near the water.