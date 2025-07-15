ContestsEvents
Pharrell Williams Gets Knighted, French Style

Kayla Morgan
Storytellers – Pharrell Williams With Minya Oh - 2022 Tribeca Festival
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )

Pharrell Williams can now officially add “knight” to his already packed résumé.

The music producer, fashion designer, and creative mastermind was just named a Knight of the Legion of Honor—France’s highest civilian award. The news came ahead of France’s national holiday on July 14 and puts Pharrell in seriously impressive company.

Pharrell isn’t just the guy behind catchy hits like “Happy.” He’s also the men’s creative director for luxury brand Louis Vuitton. And according to French officials, his work is doing more than just selling cool clothes—it’s making French culture look even cooler to younger people all around the world.

In fact, the Legion of Honor has been around since 1802, when it was created by none other than Napoleon Bonaparte. It’s usually given to war heroes, scientists, or diplomats. But now, it’s clear France is thinking differently about who’s making a global impact.

By recognizing Pharrell, they’re saying that culture, creativity, and even luxury fashion can be just as powerful as traditional diplomacy. He joins a legendary list of recipients like Nelson Mandela, Bob Dylan, and Steven Spielberg—people whose influence crosses borders without needing a passport.

And Pharrell’s influence is everywhere. His recent Paris fashion show turned into a celebrity magnet, and his work at Louis Vuitton is helping reshape what luxury means. From music to design to global style, Pharrell’s career shows that creative energy can make waves everywhere—and now, those waves have earned him a French medal of honor.

Or in this case… a knight’s badge.

So yeah, Sir Pharrell? That has a pretty good ring to it.

Pharrell Williams
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
