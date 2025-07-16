Clipse’s Return: ‘Let God Sort Em Out’ Makes Its Debut at Star-Packed 2025 ESPY Awards

After a 16-year break from TV, rap veterans Clipse will perform songs from their newly released album, Let God Sort Em Out, at LA's Dolby Theatre. The July 16 ESPY Awards mark their comeback to the small screen.

They'll split stage time with hip-hop giant Busta Rhymes and ex-basketball player GELO. According to Billboard, the musicians "Tobe Nwigwe, joined by David Michael Wyatt, are set to perform the In Memoriam tribute. The spot is expected to include such notables as soccer player Diogo Jota, boxer-turned-pitchman George Foreman, and baseball great Bob Uecker."

Former UCLA player GELO switched careers from courts to studios, striking gold with "Tweaker." His track shot to No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and later featured Lil Wayne on the remix. His first full album, League of My Own, will be released two days after the show through Def Jam Recordings.

Comedian, podcaster, and actor Shane Gillis steps up as host for the 8 pm ET ABC broadcast. Stars from sports and the screen will fill the seats. You can spot gymnast Simone Biles, actor Angela Bassett, QB Russell Wilson, and running back Lamar Jackson among them.

Basketball great Oscar Robertson will accept the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. Penn State's Katie Schumacher-Cawley takes the Jimmy V Award — she led her volleyball squad to win it all while battling cancer. LA's bravest, David Walters and Erin Regan, earn the Pat Tillman Award for their work saving lives.

Sports stars Diana Taurasi and Alex Morgan will get Icon Awards. The night supports cancer research through the V Foundation, which has raised over $265 million since starting in '93.