How to Watch Eminem’s ‘STANS’: What to Know Before the Doc Drops
Eminem’s STANS documentary goes deep into fandom, asking bold questions and spotlighting the fans who made “Stan” iconic.
What happens when the fan becomes just as famous as the star they love? Eminem is about to explore that question in STANS, a new documentary about, well, stans—the die-hard fans who go all in for their favorite artist.
The trailer starts off with the actual dictionary definition of “stan,” which Merriam-Webster officially added in 2019: “an overzealous or obsessive fan, esp. of a particular celebrity.” If you’ve ever heard someone say “I stan Beyoncé” or “We stan Billie Eilish,” you’ve got Eminem to thank for that—his 2000 song Stan is where the term exploded.
Now, the rapper is turning the spotlight on the superfans themselves. The film features real-life stans, rare throwback clips, and even a brand-new interview with Eminem as he reflects on how it feels to be idolized.
Throughout the trailer, we hear fans asking him everything from the deep to the downright curious:
“Why did you write the song Stan? Is Stan based on a real fan?”
“What the hell goes on in your brain?”
“How does it feel to be followed by so many people?”
“How’s your daughter Hailie Jade?”
At the end of the teaser, Eminem stares into the camera and asks, “What’s your first question?”
Directed by Steven Leckart, STANS promises a “raw, loud, and revealing journey” through Eminem’s career, the fans who’ve followed him for decades, and what it means to live in the public eye while being intensely private.
The film also includes a “highly curated cast of real-life stans” whose personal stories echo the emotions in Eminem’s lyrics.
“This one’s for the Stans, by the Stans!” Eminem posted on Instagram. “See the real stories behind the fandom – #StansMovie in theatres worldwide August 7th for one weekend only.”
In fact, fans helped shape the film. Back in April, Eminem asked them to fill out a questionnaire about their connection to his music, and now, their answers have helped bring the project to life.
STANS made its debut at the first-ever London edition of the SXSW festival, where fans dressed just like the original “Stan”—white tank tops, bleached hair, silver chains—lined the red carpet in full tribute mode.
When and Where to Watch:
- In AMC Theatres: Thursday, Aug. 7 – Sunday, Aug. 10
- Streaming on Paramount+: Later this year (internationally)
Get ready. This time, the fans are taking center stage.