Lowell Man Takes Home $1 Million Prize in Martha’s Vineyard Jaws-Themed Lottery Game

At the Martha's Vineyard Film Center, David Ouellette struck gold. His pick of tile 11 in the final round won him the million-dollar prize at Sunday's Jaws-themed lottery show.

"I'm feeling absolutely terrific, very excited," said Ouellette per The Martha's Vineyard Times.

A child shouting a number at the Harbor View Hotel pool sparked his winning choice. He beat 29 others who made it through five rounds of second-chance picks from non-winning Jaws scratch tickets, which hit stores in March 2024.

In second place, Quincy's Joe Candido took home $10,000. The rest split various amounts: four won $5,000, two got $2,000, ten earned $1,000, and twelve received $500.

"We are absolutely thrilled for our million-dollar prize winner and for all the players who were able to experience this once-in-a-lifetime trip," said Mark William Bracken, according to Fall River Reporter.

Players enjoyed a packed weekend: three nights at Harbor View Hotel, private cars, ferry rides, meals, and shark-themed fun. Each player also got $1,000 to spend.

As Dracut's health director and Kerouac Foundation board member, Ouellette plans to buy a car. He might also pay off his house with the prize money.

"We were very excited to launch the first Jaws scratch ticket in the industry," Mass Lottery's Christian Teja, per Vineyard Gazette. "No one else had done it before, and we felt it was appropriate if any state should be the first one to launch it, it should be Massachusetts."