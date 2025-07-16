Newport’s Elms Mansion Opens Historic Carriage House Restaurant

Inside The Elms' restored Carriage House, a fresh dining spot now welcomes guests. Visitors can savor meals while gazing at the mansion's striking gardens.

"The Carriage House has been transformed into a welcoming space where visitors can enjoy quality food while taking in the grand landscape of specimen trees, gardens, and fountains," said The Preservation Society per WhatsUpNewp.

Built in 1901 as part of coal baron Edward Berwind's summer estate, the structure switched roles in 1910. Workers turned the horse stalls into spots for the newest status symbol: automobiles.

At the helm of kitchen operations sits Stoneacre Hospitality Group. They serve up regional favorites: steaming bowls of New England chowder, fresh lobster clubs, handmade pasta, and glistening caviar. Drinks include craft beers, selected wines, and Via Carota cocktails straight from New York.

The space offers both indoor and patio seating. Newport's own Kirby Perkins spent two years on renovations. Brass fixtures and rich leather touches pay tribute to the days of horse-drawn transport.

"The idea behind this project was to offer much-needed amenities for visitors to The Elms while also creating a space that encourages people to slow down," said Bill Tavares, according to RI Monthly.

Doors stay open daily until September 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The kitchen stops taking orders at 4 p.m. When October comes, weekend-only service starts. Entry requires a Newport Mansions tour ticket or membership card.