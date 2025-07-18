Is Providence About to Host Its Second Major Movie Shoot?

Could a Hollywood studio movie be filming in Rhode Island?

According to a Providence Journal report, residents of Benefit Street in Providence received flyers at their homes on Friday, July 11, informing them that Charlestown Productions would be filming a movie for Warner Bros. on the street in August.

The flyers distributed to residents on Benefit Street said that the unnamed movie will film on the street on Saturday, Aug. 16. According to information provided on the flyer, the production company is seeking properties in the neighborhood for use and is looking for those that feature the following:

Driveways for vehicles or lighting setups

Outdoor spaces for lighting and other equipment

Rooms and other indoor spaces for cast waiting areas

The flyers stated that the production will be "working closely with the local police and city and town officials to make this film production possible."

A spokesperson for Providence Mayor Brett Smiley did not provide immediate comment about the production.

According to the Providence Journal, the flyers are signed by Olivia Minervini, an assistant location manager for the production. Minervini served in a similar role last year when the James L. Brooks movie called Ella McCay filmed in Rhode Island. That movie is due to release in December.