ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Megan Thee Stallion’s First Gala Raises $1.2M With Celeb Power and Big Hearts

Megan Thee Stallion’s NYC gala raised $1.2M for underserved communities, with celeb guests, heartfelt honors, and record-setting auction bids.

Kayla Morgan
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

If there’s one thing Megan Thee Stallion knows how to do, it’s throw a party with purpose. On Wednesday night, the Grammy-winning rapper brought some serious star power — and heart — to Gotham Hall in New York City for her first-ever Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, and the results were major: over $1.2 million raised for communities in need.

The evening wasn’t just about the glitz. Megan launched the Pete & Thomas Foundation to honor her late parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr., and their legacy of love and giving. The organization focuses on supporting women, children, and seniors, especially in underserved communities, through education, housing, and health initiatives.

“I created the Pete & Thomas Foundation to be a source of hope and help,” Megan has said. “This gala is just the beginning of how we plan to make a difference.”

Celebs, Auctions, and Serious Bids

It wouldn’t be a Megan event without a few famous faces in the crowd. The guest list was stacked, with appearances by NBA star Klay Thompson, actress Taraji P. Henson, rapper Lil Uzi Vert, Fat Joe, singer Muni Long, and media icon Angie Martinez.

But the real excitement kicked in during the live auction, led by auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla. Some of the night’s biggest showstoppers? As reported by Variety:

  • Klay Thompson dropped $50,000 for tickets to Super Bowl LX.
  • Lil Uzi Vert snagged an Eliantte bracelet for $30,000.
  • Fat Joe bid $26,000 for a private dinner at the beloved Harlem spot Melba’s Restaurant.

Honoring Real-Life Heroes

While the celebrities lit up the red carpet, Megan made sure to spotlight real community champions, too. Three powerful leaders were honored for their work in philanthropy:

Megan’s heartfelt mission and commitment to making change shined through every moment of the evening. This wasn’t just a gala — it was a message.

With $1.2 million raised and a powerful first step taken, she’s doing just that.

Megan The Stallion
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Recording artists Eminem (L) and Rihanna perform onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicEminem’s Female Collaborators: Adding a New Layer to His Intense DeliveryHeather C. Hudak
GloRilla attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MusicGloRilla Album Sales by Region: How Memphis Hometown Support Drove National Market ExpansionBianca Barratt
Recording artist Lizzo perfoms onstage during Entertainment Weekly's PopFest at The Reef on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicLizzo’s Special Songs: How Her Music Became Meaningful Anthems for Personal Struggles and CommunitiesKristina Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect