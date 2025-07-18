Megan Thee Stallion’s First Gala Raises $1.2M With Celeb Power and Big Hearts
Megan Thee Stallion’s NYC gala raised $1.2M for underserved communities, with celeb guests, heartfelt honors, and record-setting auction bids.
If there’s one thing Megan Thee Stallion knows how to do, it’s throw a party with purpose. On Wednesday night, the Grammy-winning rapper brought some serious star power — and heart — to Gotham Hall in New York City for her first-ever Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, and the results were major: over $1.2 million raised for communities in need.
The evening wasn’t just about the glitz. Megan launched the Pete & Thomas Foundation to honor her late parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr., and their legacy of love and giving. The organization focuses on supporting women, children, and seniors, especially in underserved communities, through education, housing, and health initiatives.
“I created the Pete & Thomas Foundation to be a source of hope and help,” Megan has said. “This gala is just the beginning of how we plan to make a difference.”
Celebs, Auctions, and Serious Bids
It wouldn’t be a Megan event without a few famous faces in the crowd. The guest list was stacked, with appearances by NBA star Klay Thompson, actress Taraji P. Henson, rapper Lil Uzi Vert, Fat Joe, singer Muni Long, and media icon Angie Martinez.
But the real excitement kicked in during the live auction, led by auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla. Some of the night’s biggest showstoppers? As reported by Variety:
- Klay Thompson dropped $50,000 for tickets to Super Bowl LX.
- Lil Uzi Vert snagged an Eliantte bracelet for $30,000.
- Fat Joe bid $26,000 for a private dinner at the beloved Harlem spot Melba’s Restaurant.
Honoring Real-Life Heroes
While the celebrities lit up the red carpet, Megan made sure to spotlight real community champions, too. Three powerful leaders were honored for their work in philanthropy:
- Pastor Juanita and Rudy Rasmus of Bread of Life Inc., who have served Houston’s homeless community for decades.
- LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium, known for her tireless advocacy and organizing.
- Mila Henry is, founder of MH Boxes, which provides food and resources for families in need.
Megan’s heartfelt mission and commitment to making change shined through every moment of the evening. This wasn’t just a gala — it was a message.
With $1.2 million raised and a powerful first step taken, she’s doing just that.