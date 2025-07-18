Nelly Code Word

Get ready for one of the biggest throwback parties of the summer—Nelly and Sean Paul are coming to the Xfinity Center on August 3rd as part of the Where The Party At Tour, and HOT 96.9 is giving you the chance to be there live.

All this week we are getting you into the show! To enter, just listen to HOT 96.9 at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm, and 5pm for the code word. When you hear it, come back here, enter the code word below, and click “submit.” That’s it....the more code words you enter the more chances you have to win!

Picture this: a warm August night, the crowd on their feet, and the energy sky-high as Nelly drops Hot in Herre and Sean Paul keeps it going with Get Busy. Whether you're reliving the tracks that defined your college days or just want to dance the night away, the Where The Party At Tour is where you want to be.

Whether it’s a night out with your crew, a fun date, or a spontaneous adventure, this is your chance to experience two icons on one stage.

🔥 Enter Code Word Below 🔥