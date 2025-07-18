Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: July 18-July 20

From live performances by The Lumineers at Fenway Park to a heritage celebration at Festival Betances, there's something for every taste this weekend in Boston. Add in a creative open mic night and major touring acts, and the city offers a vibrant mix of entertainment. Here's what to do in Boston this weekend.

Festival Betances: Our Music, Our History, Our Community

What: New England's longest-running Latino cultural festival

New England's longest-running Latino cultural festival When: Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 1 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 1 to 9 p.m. Where: Plaza Betances, 100 W. Dedham St., Boston

Plaza Betances, 100 W. Dedham St., Boston Cost: Free

Festival Betances: Our Music, Our History, Our Community returns with a day of music, culture, and celebration. Headlining this year's event are legendary Puerto Rican musical artists, duos, and groups, including Bobby Valentín, Tony Toyán, Jorge Arce and Raíz de Plena, and Orquesta El Macabeo. Vocalist Lorna Marcano will honor Celia Cruz. Beyond the music, the festival showcases Latino heritage through a colorful parade, food trucks, artisan vendors, and family-friendly activities, offering a vibrant tribute to traditions in the heart of the community.

Musicians Playground: July Open Mic

What: Open mic for piano, guitar, and voice at Musicians Playground

Open mic for piano, guitar, and voice at Musicians Playground When: Friday, July 18, 2025, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday, July 18, 2025, from 7 to 9 p.m. Where: Musicians Playground, 33 West St., Boston

Musicians Playground, 33 West St., Boston Cost: General admission is $39.19

Enjoy a night of music, creativity, and connection at Musicians Playground's July Open Mic. Enjoy live performances by students and staff members that showcase their talent and passion. After the show, join jam sessions — play, sing, or listen in a welcoming, collaborative space. Bring your favorite drink, unwind, and meet fellow music lovers at an event celebrating community and expression.

The Lumineers at Fenway Park

What: Live performances by The Lumineers at Fenway Park

Live performances by The Lumineers at Fenway Park When: Thursday, July 17, 2025, and Friday, July 18, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 17, 2025, and Friday, July 18, 2025, at 6 p.m. Where: Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston

Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston Cost: Tickets start at $59.15

Live Nation and the Boston Red Sox will host The Lumineers for two nights at Fenway Park as part of the Nucar Fenway Concert Series presented by Wasabi Technologies. The acclaimed folk-rock band will be joined by special guests Young the Giant, Hippo Campus, and St. Vincent. Experience unforgettable live performances at America's Most Beloved Ballpark.

