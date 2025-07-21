Barnstable Public Schools Awarded Civic Education Grant

Massachusetts officials recently announced that Barnstable Public Schools is the recipient of an $8,320 Civics Teaching and Learning Grant. Barnstable is one of 37 school districts and education collaboratives in the state that have received approximately $972,000 in grant funds to support civic educational initiatives.

According to a CapeCod.com report, the grants are intended to advance civic knowledge and action among students by promoting professional development for teachers and civics projects for students in grades eight through 12.

“By teaching students how they can make a difference by working together, we will create stronger communities and a stronger democracy,” said Gov. Maura Healey in a news release about the grant announcement. “We know how important it is to prepare students to consider different points of view and engage in civil discourse across lines of disagreement.”