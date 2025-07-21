Cape Cod Offers Free Well Water Testing

The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment has launched a new free water quality testing program for private well owners across Cape Cod.

The testing, presented in partnership with environmental consulting firm Tetra Tech, is valued at more than $400 per household, according to a report by the CapeCod.com NewsCenter.

Per the new program, private well water will be tested for a wide range of potential contaminants, including PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other harmful substances. Well water contamination can result from natural sources and human interactions, such as the use of firefighting foam, industrial accidents, and septic system leaching.

Although many contaminants that can taint drinking water are invisible, odorless, and tasteless, they can present significant health risks for individuals.

“Private well owners are their own water utility,” said Jay Gardiner, director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, in a statement shared with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter. “This program is about empowering residents with the tools and knowledge they need to safeguard their drinking water and protect their families' health. As an added benefit, the program will help us build a clearer picture of our region's private well water quality while giving homeowners peace of mind.”