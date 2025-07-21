ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cape Cod Offers Free Well Water Testing

The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment has launched a new free water quality testing program for private well owners across Cape Cod. The testing, presented in partnership with…

Michael Vyskocil
Filling up a glass with clean drinking water from kitchen faucet

Stock Photo

The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment has launched a new free water quality testing program for private well owners across Cape Cod.

The testing, presented in partnership with environmental consulting firm Tetra Tech, is valued at more than $400 per household, according to a report by the CapeCod.com NewsCenter.

Per the new program, private well water will be tested for a wide range of potential contaminants, including PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other harmful substances. Well water contamination can result from natural sources and human interactions, such as the use of firefighting foam, industrial accidents, and septic system leaching.

Although many contaminants that can taint drinking water are invisible, odorless, and tasteless, they can present significant health risks for individuals.

“Private well owners are their own water utility,” said Jay Gardiner, director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, in a statement shared with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter. “This program is about empowering residents with the tools and knowledge they need to safeguard their drinking water and protect their families' health. As an added benefit, the program will help us build a clearer picture of our region's private well water quality while giving homeowners peace of mind.”

Private wells serve approximately 20% of all homeowners on Cape Cod.

Cape Cod
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Lowell Folk Festival
Local NewsLowell Folk Festival 2025 Brings Music, Culture, and Family Fun to Downtown LowellTim Staskiewicz
WooSox Cornhole
Local NewsWooSox to Host 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament at Polar ParkTim Staskiewicz
Lilly Pulitzer
Local NewsNantucket Hotel Debuts Redesigned Cottages from Lilly Pulitzer PartnershipMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect