Encore Boston Harbor, The Pack Shack Prepare More Than 500,000 Meals for Families in Need

Volunteers from Encore Boston Harbor hotel, partner organizations, community members, and the team from The Pack Shack joined forces to prepare and pack 591,798 free, nutritious meals to share with families in need throughout the Greater Boston region. This event was the first part of this year's “Feed the Funnel” event, held biannually by Encore Boston Harbor.

According to a Winthrop Transcript report, this event has generated over one million free meals annually for the last six years.

Several local nonprofits will receive the prepared meals from Encore Boston Harbor, including the following:

Bread for Life

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester

Greater Boston Food Bank

Health Saugus-Healthy Students

Pine Street Inn

Red Cross Food Pantry

Spoonfuls

“I am so proud of our team and all of our partners, friends, and family for making this Feed the Funnel such a success,” said Jenny Holaday, president of Encore Boston Harbor, in a statement shared with the Winthrop Transcript. “Bringing almost 600,000 meals to our local communities, while having so much fun doing so, makes this volunteer effort especially gratifying.”