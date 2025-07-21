Latto Thanks Drake for Inspiring Turks and Caicos Trip Amid Ongoing Hip-Hop Tensions

On Thursday, July 17, Latto posted on Instagram Stories a customs form she was filling out ahead of her trip to Turks and Caicos. The "Big Mama" rapper hilariously credited Drake by checking Other and filling out his name in the section that asks where she heard about the British Overseas Territory.

Drake has frequently referenced Turks and Caicos in his music, including songs like "Desires" and "Jumbotron S**t Poppin." Other Drake songs that mention this popular vacation destination include "Pain 1993," "POPSTAR," and DJ Khaled's "GREECE."

"Before you get started, 'cause I know you're 'bout to take 'em on a journey, but please make some noise for this girl. She's killing s**t right now," Drake said, according to Rap-Up.

The two artists have collaborated on the track "Housekeeping Knows," and many fans expect them to work together again amidst ongoing hip-hop tensions. Latto performed with Drake at the Wireless Festival 2025, continuing their collaborative relationship that began with the song last year.

While Latto and Drake maintain a strong professional relationship and support each other's careers, Drake is currently involved in a legal feud with Kendrick Lamar. This dispute follows the release of Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us."

Nevertheless, Latto's acknowledgment of Drake's influence is somewhat ironic given his controversial connection to the location through his publicized travels, which are mentioned in Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Meet the Grahams."

Turks and Caicos are known for attracting many celebrities seeking leisure and entertainment.

The trip to the sun-soaked islands fits into Latto's busy year abroad. She just finished her whirlwind Big Mama Takes Europe Tour, with stops in London, Berlin, and Amsterdam.