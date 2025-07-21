Nantucket Cottage Hospital to Hold Annual Women+Wellness Event on July 21

The Nantucket Cottage Hospital will hold its annual Women+Wellness event at Great Harbor Yacht Club on Monday, July 21. The event will feature presentations from Suzanne Davis, a clinical nutrition manager at Nantucket Cottage Hospital, and Arianne Shadi Kourosh, MD MPH, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard School of Public Health.

During the event, Suzanne Davis — RD, LDN, CDCES, a registered dietitian, certified diabetes care and education specialist, and clinical nutrition manager at Nantucket Cottage Hospital — will discuss women's risks for pre-diabetes and Type 2 diabetes. Kourosh will share her insights on skin care trends and their impact on women's health.

This program takes place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. A reception will follow from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are free, but reservations are required. To reserve a ticket, visit the hospital's website.

Created in 2017 by Meryl Bralower, Melanie Sablehaus, and Jeanine Borthwick, Women+Wellness offers Nantucket women knowledge and access to local health resources. According to the hospital, women make 80% of health care decisions in the United States. Programs such as Women+Wellness are vital in providing women with essential health education and awareness information.