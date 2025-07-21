Nantucket Hotel Debuts Redesigned Cottages from Lilly Pulitzer Partnership

The Nantucket Hotel & Resort has debuted two redesigned private cottages resulting from a partnership between Michael Thomas & Co. and American lifestyle expert Lilly Pulitzer.

The cottages feature decorations from the Lilly Pulitzer collection of fabrics and wallcoverings from Lee Jofa. Set outside the hotel, the two private cottages showcase paint from Benjamin Moore's rich color offering.

Artists representing Lilly Pulitzer reimagined the cottage spaces as resort escapes, pairing floral prints on custom headboards, drapery, accent pillows, and hand-painted murals with pattern blocks. The result is a visual identity that acknowledges modernism and nostalgia.

Suzanne Cohen, chief marketing officer for Lee Jofa, remarked to Travel and Tour World, “The curated print selection is exceptional; our multi-colored ‘She's Got Sol' serves as a pivotal design element, while the ‘Costa Verde' chevron repeat, presented in various colorways across upholstery and wallcovering, lends an ethereal quality. We are thrilled to partner again on a collection with Lilly Pulitzer and have our brands chosen for this important project.”

Inside the two-bedroom cottage on the hotel's property, each room bears a distinctive flowered personality, connected through a living area suited for relaxation. The decor features a mural of a kitchen, created freehand with Lilly Pulitzer studio artists using Benjamin Moore colors. An enchanting lighting installation from Circa Who by Mario Lopez Torres conveys a Palm Beach chic style that aligns with the island atmosphere.

The one-bedroom cottage features the work of designer Michael Kramer, who took a more color-centric approach to the decor. Walls bear Benjamin Moore's timeless “Bird's Egg Blue,” which pairs floral fabrics with custom drapery and a bold entrance mural.

Pooky Lighting sconce shades add dimension to the walls, while Lilly Pulitzer paintings of herself, alongside a few Lilly Pulitzer x Nick Mele items, lend an artistic look to the cottage.