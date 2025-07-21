Plum Island Beaches Reopen After Bacteria Levels Drop to Safe Range

Two beaches on the river side of Plum Island reopened to beachgoers on Thursday, July 17, after water quality tests confirmed that bacteria levels are now well below the safety threshold, according to state officials.

Plum Island End of Island 2 and Plum Island Point beaches were closed on Tuesday, July 15, after the Department of Public Health (DPH) recorded a sample that contained 420 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters (cfu/100 ml) of water. At marine beaches, the accepted level for a single sample is 104 cfu/100ml or below.

Bacteria can enter beach water through various sources, including stormwater runoff, improperly operating septic systems, sewer overflows, wildlife and pet waste, and agricultural sources.

The latest sample, collected Wednesday, showed a reading of 5 cfu/100 ml.

Plum Island Point, like all beaches in Newburyport, is tested regularly for Enterococci (E. coli) or enteric bacteria levels by local health officials. Enteric bacteria are an indicator organism found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals and humans. These bacteria are often associated with fecal contamination, according to the DPH.

A report from The Daily News noted that staff members from the DPH monitor water quality all summer long at beaches across the state. Their work ensures swimmers stay safe at the beaches and in the water during the summer.