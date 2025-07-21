Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts Celebrates Caribbean Culture on July 26-27

Celebrate the sounds, music, and flavors of the Caribbean during the 58th annual Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts July 26 and 27 at Franklin Park. The event will feature live performances by international and local artists, arts and crafts, food, rides, and various activities.

On the closing night, the festival will hold a Puerto Rican parade. This parade will showcase Puerto Rico's dynamic culture through floats, dancers, singers, and appearances by distinguished honorees.

According to a statement on the event website, the Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts was created in 1967 in Boston's South End. Through the efforts of the late Jorge “Chico” Muñoz, a small group of Puerto Rican pioneers became the first festival committee. During this year's festival, a monument to Muñoz will be unveiled at O'Day Park in the South End.

Today, the Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts now operates as a “nonprofit cultural and community-building organization” that organizes several events and programs each year. They include the following:

Artistic opportunities for young people

Athletic tournaments

Community service projects

Cultural pageants

Professional development workshops

Puerto Rican Heritage Night at Fenway Park

Puerto Rican flag-raising ceremony

Marilyn Rivera, president of the organization, described to The Bay State Banner the significance of hosting the event. “We really want to continue our tradition, to see people playing dominoes, seeing people enjoying a day that is a free event to the public and open to everybody. You can see people go back to their culture for that moment. They feel like they are in Puerto Rico,” she said. “The other part is that we bring resources to people that don't know how to find these resources.”