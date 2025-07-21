Tyler, the Creator Drops Surprise Album ‘Don’t Tap the Glass’
Tyler, the Creator isn’t just a rapper—he’s a master of the sneak attack. Just days after teasing fans with cryptic updates, he pulled a fast one and dropped his brand-new…
Tyler, the Creator isn’t just a rapper—he’s a master of the sneak attack. Just days after teasing fans with cryptic updates, he pulled a fast one and dropped his brand-new album Don’t Tap the Glass early Monday morning (July 21). With 10 tracks, a 28-minute runtime, and a splash of Pharrell and Busta Rhymes, the record is already turning heads.
A Short Album, But Not Short on Energy
Clocking in at just under 30 minutes, Don’t Tap the Glass is tight and punchy. Tracks like “Big Poe,” “Sucka Free,” “Stop Playing With Me,” and “Don’t Tap That Glass/Tweakin’” show off Tyler’s usual blend of slick production and wild creativity.
The opening song, “Big Poe,” seems to feature Pharrell Williams and includes a sample from Busta Rhymes’ 2001 hit “Pass the Courvoisier Part II”, which also featured Pharrell and Diddy.
The Build-Up Was All Hints and Whispers
Tyler didn’t exactly announce the album in a traditional way. Over the past week, he kept fans guessing, hinting that something was coming on Monday. On Friday night, the clues got real when his Golf Wang website updated with new merch—vinyl, shirts, and hats—all displaying the album title and confirming its release.
And if fans needed one more sign, he shouted out the album name during a Brooklyn performance, according to Variety. A giant installation at the show recreated the album cover, just to drive the point home.
Following Up Chromakopia
This isn’t Tyler’s first time pulling the “surprise!” move. Last October, he dropped Chromakopia just two weeks after announcing it. That album included features from Doechii, Childish Gambino, and Lil Wayne, and came with a global tour that’s still rolling.
The Chromakopia tour recently wrapped up four nights in New York and is headed to Japan, South Korea, and Thailand, before closing out in the Philippines on September 20–21.