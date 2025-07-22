ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

JT Talks Growth, Loyalty, and a Future With Lil Uzi Vert

JT opens up about her six-year relationship with Lil Uzi Vert and her hopes for a private, meaningful proposal.

Kayla Morgan
JT, Uzi
Paras Griffin/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

JT is looking ahead — and marriage is part of the plan.

In a new Cosmopolitan digital cover story, the rapper and former City Girls member opened up about her six-year relationship with Lil Uzi Vert and their strong bond that continues to deepen over time.

“I’m not married yet, but we definitely are going to marry each other,” JT told Cosmo. “That’s my best friend. That’s my dog. Uzi is such a cool person.”

JT and Uzi have been together since 2019, and she says their connection has grown stronger with each passing year.

“We just look at each other and are like, ‘Damn, we really cool. We really know each other. We really can exist and still like each other.’ It’s beyond love.”

From Admiration to a Real Relationship

Before they began dating, JT — whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson — was already drawn to Uzi. She recalled admiring him from afar while serving time in prison on credit card fraud charges.

“I remember I had a magazine of Uzi when I was in prison,” she said. “I thought he was the coolest person ever, but did I think that six years later I would be dating him? No.”

She was likely referring to Uzi’s GQ photoshoot from September 2019, in which he appeared in a grocery store with his signature braids.

A Proposal She Can Call Her Own

Now that the idea of marriage feels within reach, JT has a clear vision of what she wants — and doesn’t want — from the moment.

“My man knows me like a book. It cannot be nobody with no ugly outfits. It can’t be nobody standing in the way with too many phones. It needs to be very elegant. I need to have soft glam, short nails,” she said.

Most importantly, she hopes the proposal will remain personal — and not immediately turned into public content.

“I kind of don’t want it to be on Instagram after. I don’t want my engagement to be announced on The Shade Room,” JT explained. “Oh my god, I would die. ‘Uzi proposed to JT,’ and the people come. This is not for y’all.”

Instead, she hopes to keep that moment private — at least for a while.

“I want it to be how Beyoncé did it, with a little video of it and the people see it years later. Let’s keep some things to ourselves.”

For now, she and Uzi continue to grow together, grounded in a relationship built on friendship, understanding, and mutual respect.

JTLil Uzi Vert
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Robbie Pardlo, Grammy-Nominated R&B Singer, Dies at 46
MusicRobbie Pardlo, Grammy-Nominated R&B Singer, Dies at 46Queen Quadri
Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan performs at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicWu-Tang Clan Bids Farewell with Epic Tour Finale in PhiladelphiaDawn Palmer-Quaife
A split image of Drake posing with the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for “Scorpion” on the left and Central Cee attending the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on the right.
MusicDrake Teases Central Cee Song After Landing at No. 2 on Billboard Behind Alex WarrenQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect