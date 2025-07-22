JT Talks Growth, Loyalty, and a Future With Lil Uzi Vert

JT is looking ahead — and marriage is part of the plan.

In a new Cosmopolitan digital cover story, the rapper and former City Girls member opened up about her six-year relationship with Lil Uzi Vert and their strong bond that continues to deepen over time.

“I’m not married yet, but we definitely are going to marry each other,” JT told Cosmo. “That’s my best friend. That’s my dog. Uzi is such a cool person.”

JT and Uzi have been together since 2019, and she says their connection has grown stronger with each passing year.

“We just look at each other and are like, ‘Damn, we really cool. We really know each other. We really can exist and still like each other.’ It’s beyond love.”

From Admiration to a Real Relationship

Before they began dating, JT — whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson — was already drawn to Uzi. She recalled admiring him from afar while serving time in prison on credit card fraud charges.

“I remember I had a magazine of Uzi when I was in prison,” she said. “I thought he was the coolest person ever, but did I think that six years later I would be dating him? No.”

She was likely referring to Uzi’s GQ photoshoot from September 2019, in which he appeared in a grocery store with his signature braids.

A Proposal She Can Call Her Own

Now that the idea of marriage feels within reach, JT has a clear vision of what she wants — and doesn’t want — from the moment.

“My man knows me like a book. It cannot be nobody with no ugly outfits. It can’t be nobody standing in the way with too many phones. It needs to be very elegant. I need to have soft glam, short nails,” she said.

Most importantly, she hopes the proposal will remain personal — and not immediately turned into public content.

“I kind of don’t want it to be on Instagram after. I don’t want my engagement to be announced on The Shade Room,” JT explained. “Oh my god, I would die. ‘Uzi proposed to JT,’ and the people come. This is not for y’all.”

Instead, she hopes to keep that moment private — at least for a while.

“I want it to be how Beyoncé did it, with a little video of it and the people see it years later. Let’s keep some things to ourselves.”