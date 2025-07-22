This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 22

July 22 is a transformational date in hip-hop and R&B. One of Southern hip-hop's dominant figures, Petey Pablo, was born on this date in 1973. The North Carolina native is perhaps best known for his hit, “Freek-A-Leek,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2004. His debut album, Diary of a Sinner: 1st Entry, reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and received a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 45th Annual GRAMMYs. He shares his birthday with fellow American rapper and actor Bre-Z, born in 1987. Although primarily known for her role as Freda Gatz in the musical drama Empire, she has worked with top artists such as Dr. Dre, Jennifer Lopez, and The Game.