Travis Scott’s ‘Jackboys 2’ Takes Billboard 200 Crown, Ends Bieber’s 15-Year Run

Travis Scott's latest release shot to number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The album titled Jackboys 2 moved 232,000 units in its first week, marking 2025's second-biggest rap debut. Fans snapped up 160,000 copies while streaming numbers reached 94.86 million.

Justin Bieber's new drop, Swag, claimed second place on the chart with 163,000 units sold within the first week, as reported by Billboard. Scott's No. 1 win broke Justin Bieber's streak — he'd hit number one with every album he released since My World 2.0 back in 2010.

After staying quiet for 16 years, Clipse also struck back with Let God Sort Em Out, grabbing the No. 4 spot on the chart at 118,000 units. Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem slid down to third, pushing 147,000 units after a long eight-week reign at the top.

Travis Scott initially dropped Jackboys 2 on July 13 as a tight seven-track set. The release gained momentum quickly, with five vinyl versions exclusively available for sale on the Jackboys webstore. Then, an expanded 17-song CD version with bonus tracks was later released. By July 17, fans got their hands on 20 fresh tracks in the final record.

The album features collaborations with several big names. You can hear Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, SoFaygo, Playboi Carti, Future, and GloRilla add their vocals to select tracks. Scott has now topped the Billboard 200 six times, counting his solo work and both Jackboys projects.

The Billboard 200 top 10 also saw some new entries this week, including K-pop acts TWICE and ATEEZ. TWICE hit number six, as their most recent album, This Is For, moved 80,000 units. ATEEZ climbed back to seven, selling 79,000 copies of their deluxe Golden Hour: Part 3, which initially debuted and peaked at No. 2 in June.

GIVĒON's Beloved started at eight with 44,000 units. The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack dropped to five but gained 14%, hitting 85,000 units. SZA kept SOS in the top 10, holding the last spot.