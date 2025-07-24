Fat Joe Admits to Drinking Up to 40 Diet Pepsis a Day

ContestsEvents
Fat Joe is opening up about a personal habit that has surprised even his fans—he says he drinks between 30 to 40 Diet Pepsis a day.

During Tuesday’s (July 22) episode of his Joe and Jada podcast, the rapper was candid about just how serious his soda intake is.

“I’m not a doctor, I don’t give a f—k. I drink too many Diet Pepsis,” Joe said. “Very, very much I got a problem. Thirty to 40 a day.”

Joe went on to say he understands there could be consequences to drinking that much soda.

“Let me tell you something: If I went to the doctor, God forbid, and they told me, ‘Yo, you have a problem due to Diet Pepsi.’ I gotta take the s—t on the chin. I gotta be like, ‘I knew I was doing too much with them Diet Pepsis.’”

Still, even knowing that, he made it clear he has no plans to stop.

“They’re not stopping me,” he added. “I was in jail with a thousand Diet Pepsis.”

His admission quickly made the rounds online, where fans reacted with both shock and concern.

“Fat Joe said he drinks 30-40 Diet Pepsi a day. I call bulls–t cause ain’t no way man,” one user posted to X.
Another commented, “Fat joe said he drink 30-40 diet pepsi’s a day wallahi that brother gotta change his life!”

This isn’t the first time Joe has spoken about his dependence on diet soda. In 2023’s What Can’t Fat Joe Live Without, he said:

“I used to be really addicted to diet soda, especially Diet Pepsi. I’d drink maybe 20 a day.”

Fat Joe
