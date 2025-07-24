Playboi Carti’s ‘MUSIC’ Reaches Million-Unit Sales Mark, Becomes First Rap Album to Hit Milestone in 2025

In just four months, MUSIC by Playboi Carti hit the million-unit mark. No other rap album in 2025 has matched this feat. The achievement puts the album in line for platinum status from the RIAA.

When it dropped in March 2025, the album shot straight to the top of the Billboard 200 chart. First-week sales hit 300,000 units — triple what his last release, Whole Lotta Red, did in 2020, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop. Their music critics praised the rapper, stating, "In his time away, he only grew more popular, which is not something that tends to happen in hip-hop."

After five years of silence, this marks Carti's big comeback. The star-studded tracks feature Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and Kendrick Lamar, with Future adding his touch. Jhené Aiko, Skepta, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla Sign, and Young Thug round out the guest spots.

While Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U also passed a million sales, that work sits mainly in R&B territory, with just hints of rap scattered throughout.

Right now, Carti's on tour with The Weeknd, joining as the opening act for the After Hours 'Til Dawn Tour across North America. Border issues forced him to skip Vancouver and Edmonton shows. Fans still wait to hear if he'll make it to Toronto.

The path to release wasn't smooth — the album kept getting pushed back since 2021. In true Carti style, he announced the final release date just 48 hours before dropping it.