The Best State Park in Massachusetts

Summer and fall are the perfect time to visit a state park. Actually, parks can make for a fantastic trip no matter the season, but there's something about the end of summer and beginning of autumn that just seems perfect for a getaway to these magical places. What's wild is that so many people never visit these recreation spots in their area, either because they don't know about them or just don't realize the beauty they could experience at those spots. Now, one travel outlet has determined the best one to visit in the area.

Massachusetts' Must-See State Park

So, what is a state park? According to Merriam-Webster, it's "an area of land that is owned and protected by a U.S. state because of its natural beauty or its importance in history." Also, Campnab adds that it's a "park or protected area managed by the state. These areas are established due to their beauty, historical significance or recreational potential."

The Discover Blog has a feature up highlighting the best state parks in each state. These places "are giving national parks a run for their money, drawing an average of 807 million visitors annually," they note in the piece. They add that these areas are "known to offer the same amount of grandeur, history and natural beauty as any other wild place in the states."

For Massachusetts, they love Bash Bish Falls, which is "the highest single-drop waterfall in the state of Massachusetts," according to The Discover Blog, "so it comes as no surprise that the state would want to protect it. Although its namesake waterfall is the park's main attraction, Bash Bish also features several lush gorges and an eastern hemlock ravine forest."